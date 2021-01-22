All Good News: Laguna Beach art students deck the halls of City Hall with paintings created while in quarantine

LAGUNA BEACH (KABC) -- Master of Fine Arts students at Laguna College of Art and Design have announced their first exhibition of 2021."I think it's a historic record of what this group of artists were doing in Southern California at this point in time," Peter Zokosky, Chairman of the Master of Fine Arts Program.20 students of the drawing and painting program at LCAD are showcasing works they created while in quarantine."This exhibit came together when the city hall gave us an opportunity to mount an exhibition and all of our other exhibitions have been delayed or cancelled," said Zokosky. "And I really felt this was a great time to start thinking about this particular point in history where so much has changed and of course artists are adapting and artists are constantly producing even if they can't show their work."The exhibition is a chance to see how the artists process these trying times and share personal impressions as a record of hope and resilience. One of the works included, "Birthday Girl" by Matt Duckett, shows his daughter after her birthday during quarantine."I think it's just extra meaningful. It's kind of, I see this as a moment of responsibility," said Duckett. "My daughter's first kind of learning experience. It would be great to have a room full of kids but if all of those kids, if any of those kids are vulnerable, if any of them got sick or something, none of it would be worth it in the end anyway. So it's just a learning experience for all of us.""I just think we all enjoy seeing art and it's just a place of normalcy for us. And so I think it's important that we try to do things that were normal to us before like have art exhibitions and get out and see," said Jody Gerber, LCAD student.If you want to check out the exhibition, you must contact Laguna Beach City Hall to make an appointment. The exhibition runs through March 4th.