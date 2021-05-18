ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- Every week, artist Brian Ormond brings his spray paint to the Arts District.
He updates the same wall but with different words, and always focuses on the homelessness crisis.
"There's a lot of people on the streets that have lost their homes, their mortgages, their rents, they can't keep up the last few jobs and suddenly they're homeless. It can happen to anybody," said Ormond.
Ormand's words are meant to bring awareness to the crisis, with Skid Row just a few blocks away.
But in doing so, he also wanted them to mean something to those struggling on the street.
"We need to support them. And they all need shelter, so many people living on the streets," he said.
The wall was donated by the landlord to Ormand to continue to update the mural.
And then last summer Ormand teamed up with the LA Mission Arts Council to spread awareness.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Artist spray paints words of encouragement for the unhoused in Arts District
A Los Feliz muralist teamed up with LA Mission to bring words of awareness and encouragement to those experiencing homelessness.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More