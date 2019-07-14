Local veterans from a VFW Post in Azusa get a helping hand from volunteers

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Azusa is a very special place. And for more than 70 years, the VFW has been a gathering place for those who have served our country."It's something else that we have for the veterans that come here and enjoy our club," said VFW Post 8070 member John Lopez.The Posts holds lots of programs and participates in helping out the veteran community, including an annual Thanksgiving dinner for vets who are hospitalized.But, after seven decades the building is in need of repairs, with veterans often left in the dark.Now it's getting a big makeover, thanks to volunteer electricians from IBEW local 11, who are stepping in to help. Many of them are former service members themselves."They're also veterans so they know ...veterans helping veterans, brothers helping brothers, sisters," said Jorge Galvez, Quartermaster of VFW Post 8070. "They came up with the idea. You know you guys need new lighting because it's dark."IBEW Local 11 member Mike Kufchak said volunteers will remove all the interior and exterior lights to brighten up the space and modernize it.The high tech electrical makeover was made possible by donations from suppliers and the union member's skills."We'll donate the lights for you and lifts, all you have to do is get the manpower. Brothers helping brothers. All of our volunteers.," said Ivan DeHerrera with IBEW Local 11."We have an abundance of people coming here to re-light this place, retrofit the lighting, and help these brothers out." he said.The new lights will not only help veterans see, but also help fund their community service projects, which they raise money for, by renting out the facility.Galvez explains, "The more we save the better it is. The more we can help the community, veterans and their families."A glowing gift, shining the light on those who have sacrificed so much and put their lives on the line for our country.