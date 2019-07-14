ABC7 salutes

Local veterans from a VFW Post in Azusa get a helping hand from volunteers

By
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Azusa is a very special place. And for more than 70 years, the VFW has been a gathering place for those who have served our country.

"It's something else that we have for the veterans that come here and enjoy our club," said VFW Post 8070 member John Lopez.

The Posts holds lots of programs and participates in helping out the veteran community, including an annual Thanksgiving dinner for vets who are hospitalized.

But, after seven decades the building is in need of repairs, with veterans often left in the dark.

Now it's getting a big makeover, thanks to volunteer electricians from IBEW local 11, who are stepping in to help. Many of them are former service members themselves.

"They're also veterans so they know ...veterans helping veterans, brothers helping brothers, sisters," said Jorge Galvez, Quartermaster of VFW Post 8070. "They came up with the idea. You know you guys need new lighting because it's dark."

IBEW Local 11 member Mike Kufchak said volunteers will remove all the interior and exterior lights to brighten up the space and modernize it.

The high tech electrical makeover was made possible by donations from suppliers and the union member's skills.

"We'll donate the lights for you and lifts, all you have to do is get the manpower. Brothers helping brothers. All of our volunteers.," said Ivan DeHerrera with IBEW Local 11.

"We have an abundance of people coming here to re-light this place, retrofit the lighting, and help these brothers out." he said.

The new lights will not only help veterans see, but also help fund their community service projects, which they raise money for, by renting out the facility.

Galvez explains, "The more we save the better it is. The more we can help the community, veterans and their families."

A glowing gift, shining the light on those who have sacrificed so much and put their lives on the line for our country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsazusalos angeles countyveteransabc7 salutesvolunteerism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
OC veteran gets free truck to help him assist fellow vets
IE veterans gearing up for emotional visit to Washington, D.C.
Operation Surf gives veterans chance to learn, let go
Local program helps inmates, veterans, shelter dogs get 2nd chance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE raids scheduled to take place in SoCal, across country
Two new measles cases confirmed in L.A. County
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage in L.A.
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Lake Forest home
Using art therapy to help stroke survivors recover
Show More
1 woman dead, another man injured in Hawthorne hit-and-run
Police searching for suspects in fatal Lincoln Heights shooting
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Tropical storm Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast
More TOP STORIES News