Former President Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO --
Volunteers packing up food for needy families at the Greater Chicago Food Depository got a surprise visit this week.

Former President Barack Obama dropped by Tuesday to help out 60 volunteers packing food to be sent to the food bank's network of 700 community distribution sites throughout Chicago and Cook County.

Obama, Obama Foundation Chief Engagement Officer Michael Strautmanis and other staff took food to donate and then the former commander-in-chief got to work repacking potatoes.

Obama was in the Chicago area this week for the Obama Foundation Summit.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository serves the equivalent of 159,000 meals every day.

For more information on the Greater Chicago Food Depository, visit www.chicagosfoodbank.org.
