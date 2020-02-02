Benefit event held for Children's Hospital LA Transyouth Health and Development Center

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The transgender community was front and center Saturday during a benefit event for the Transyouth Health and Development Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
ABC Network President Karey Burke and Project Runway creator Jane Cha Cutler hosted the event in West Hollywood where they honored the center's medical director, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy.
Burke says her son was cared for at the center after coming out as a transgender person, adding that it's time for more authentic trans stories on network TV.
"I want to make the world more reflective of my son's experience. He has helped me learn - and I'm still learning - that there are other voices out there that still need to be reflected and still how much work that we're just getting started," Burke said.
The center at CHLA is one of 38 in the country that provides care for transgender youth, with an estimated 1,000 patients in its program.
