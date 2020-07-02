Community & Events

Big Bear cancels fireworks show; Rancho Cucamonga's show is still on for now

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the controversy, for weeks the city of Big Bear Lake had planned to go ahead with its fireworks display. But on Wednesday shortly after the governor's announcement came word that the fireworks display was off - postponed until later this summer or even the fall.

In the city of Rancho Cucamonga, fireworks themselves may be illegal, but the city-sponsored fireworks show will go forward, but not like in years past.


Instead of the local baseball stadium, the fireworks will be launched from Chaffey College, and people will be asked to watch from their homes.

