Co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA chapter discusses changes needed after George Floyd's death

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- In the midst of the protests and riots across the country due to the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles wants to let the community know what they want to see change."The police that kill us and brutalize us need to be prosecuted," said Melina Abdullah, Professor and Co-founder of Black Lives Matter.Abdullah highlights that there are still people in Los Angeles being killed by police.The Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles believes that we need to pay attention to what is happening in our communities, and that our local government needs to make changes in how they invest in the Los Angeles Police Department.