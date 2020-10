EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you need to know about Armenia and Azerbaijan's deadly conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

For weeks, Armenian Americans have marched on L.A. streets, demanding an end to the violence in their homeland. Many are frustrated watching the conflict unfold from so far away.George Avakian couldn't just watch any longer. The Burbank realtor is now in Armenia doing what he can to help his friends and family fighting on the front lines."It's very somber, I see a couple dozen funerals a day," Avakian said. "Everybody in this city has someone out there struggling, dying."