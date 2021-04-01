Local Lore: Buried underneath this Montrose parking lot is a historic pool with an inclusive past

There was once a canyon in Montrose, Calif., that had dozens of oak trees and a natural spring, according to the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. It's believed that Tongva Indians once used the spring's water and rested in the shade of the trees.In the 1920s, the canyon was turned into a recreation center known as Indian Springs. It provided a source of entertainment and relaxation to locals for about four decades. The pool was known for its racial inclusivity and for training Olympic swimmers.In 1966, Indian Springs was sold and the new owner decided to build a shopping mall. The site was filled in with dirt from a construction site up the road where now sits Verdugo Hills Hospital.While Indian Springs is gone, the spring itself still has running water below ground.