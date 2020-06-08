Businesses in West Hollywood reopen despite lootings, fires

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Despite the recent lootings and fires, many shops on Melrose Avenue are getting ready to welcome back customers."Our plans are we're going to open. It's really exciting. Last week, we got the OK from the city to open and so we're really excited," said Blu Jam Café General Manager Parker Daines.And many businesses said they need to get back to work in order to survive."Our landlord wants his rent. We just opened our business recently and he's not really given us a break on rent and we didn't qualify for any loans because we just opened our business up like September so we didn't really make any money," said The Players Lounge Barbershop Manager Herman Ashley.Many stores boarded up to protect themselves and their merchandise from looting and fires the same weekend that several small businesses got the green light to reopen.The Players Lounge Barbershop decided not to board up their shop."Our business is black-owned and I think a lot people got a lot of respect for us in this community," said Ashley.For those interested in shopping and eating on Melrose Avenue, businesses will still be following new restrictions."As business goes on the inside, we're set up for all the health department standards. And we're just going to do our best to just try to give you some little escape I guess for the weekend," said Daines.