Can't-miss sports and fitness events in Los Angeles this week

Looking to stay active this week?From a free hump day bootcamp to free LA Sparks seats, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Take advantage of a free HIIT class this Wednesday evening at Westfield Century City. The 45-minute boot camp class, led by Blake Raymond of Blake Raymond Fitness, will challenge participants of all levels with a high-intensity, low-impact workout using just their bodyweight.Wednesday, July 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeDon't miss your chance to help the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks celebrate its 20th season -- with a pair of complimentary seats this Friday evening.Goldstar is currently offering free seats on the 200-level for Friday evening's game at the Staples Center, as well as 50-percent discounts for sideline and corner seats on the 100 level.Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.Free - $40If "learn to surf" is still sitting on your bucket list, now's the time to dive in. The professional surfing academy Wavehuggers is currently offering 43 percent off private and group classes. Students can go it alone with a private one-on-one session or book a group session for two -- and all equipment is provided.2017 Ocean Front Walk, Venice$82-$184