COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Carson hosts electric vehicle showcase

CARSON, Calif. --
There was electricity in the air in Carson.



The city hosted its 2nd annual Electric Vehicle Showcase.

It was part of National Drive Electric Week at the Carson Community Center.

There are more than 300 National Drive Electric Week events in all 50 states.

The event has the latest plug-in vehicles on the market.

Owners of electric cars also showed off their vehicles.

The free event was also attended by local dealerships.

Attendees were able to find out about federal, state and local EV buyer incentives.

Test drives were available to all with a valid driver's license.

The event was co-sponsored by Southern California Edison.

The first 100 test drivers received free coupons to participating food trucks. Four tickets and a parking pass to an LA Galaxy game were given away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventselectric vehiclesCarson
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Long Beach holds 22nd annual Lobster Festival
Ranchos Walk takes participants on historic journey through Long Beach
'Row for a Reason' raises money for patients, families battling cancer
Santa Monica holds festival to promote buying local
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
Valencia shopping center evacuated after bank bomb threat
Hyundai brings out second-generation Veloster
Victims remembered on 10-year anniversary of fatal Metrolink crash
Iconic pink selfie wall on Melrose vandalized
Mail-in ballots in LA County to undergo changes for upcoming elections
Show More
VIDEO: Man dragged by own car in Silver Lake carjacking
Residents file lawsuit, say Long Beach mobile homes are sinking
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens Friday in Irvine
Video: Harvey Weinstein encounter with alleged victim
LA deputies raid East LA pot dispensaries
More News