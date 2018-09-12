Carson hosts electric vehicle showcase

There was electricity in the air in Carson.The city hosted its 2nd annual Electric Vehicle Showcase.It was part of National Drive Electric Week at the Carson Community Center.There are more than 300 National Drive Electric Week events in all 50 states.The event has the latest plug-in vehicles on the market.Owners of electric cars also showed off their vehicles.The free event was also attended by local dealerships.Attendees were able to find out about federal, state and local EV buyer incentives.Test drives were available to all with a valid driver's license.The event was co-sponsored by Southern California Edison.The first 100 test drivers received free coupons to participating food trucks. Four tickets and a parking pass to an LA Galaxy game were given away.