Carson sets world record for slime production

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents of Carson are now in the Guinness Book of World Records.


The feat was accomplished when 933 people showed up to make slime. That sets the record for the most people making slime simultaneously.

The event held in Carson Park was part of Carson's Community Friendship Day. This was the second year for the Community Friendship Day. Last year, 150 people participated.

This year, more than 1,300 people flocked to the park. The free event featured a fun-filled family day with food trucks, entertainment, vendor booths, picnic games, and of course, lots of slime.
