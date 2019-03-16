Los Angeles (KABC) -- The USA Science & Engineering Festival has teamed up with the L.A. Clippers to bring the Clippers SciFest SoCal to Los Angeles! Attendees can explore hundreds of hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities! The event takes place March 22-23 at the LA Convention Center kicking off with Sneak Peek Friday, open to schools only, and the Expo Day, open to the general public. The event is geared towards kids in grade K-12 and registration is required.
For free tickets today, please visit: www.clippers.com/scifest
@USAScienceFest (twitter & Instagram) @USA Science & Engineering Festival- Facebook #ClippersSciFest
Celebrating STEM! Come and Discovery the Wonders of Science & Engineering at the Clippers SciFest SoCal
