science

Celebrating STEM! Come and Discovery the Wonders of Science & Engineering at the Clippers SciFest SoCal

Los Angeles (KABC) -- The USA Science & Engineering Festival has teamed up with the L.A. Clippers to bring the Clippers SciFest SoCal to Los Angeles! Attendees can explore hundreds of hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities! The event takes place March 22-23 at the LA Convention Center kicking off with Sneak Peek Friday, open to schools only, and the Expo Day, open to the general public. The event is geared towards kids in grade K-12 and registration is required.

For free tickets today, please visit: www.clippers.com/scifest

@USAScienceFest (twitter & Instagram) @USA Science & Engineering Festival- Facebook #ClippersSciFest
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesfestivalengineeringcommunityscience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCIENCE
Eyewitness This: Thunderbirds' majestic flyover, HIV breakthrough, winner claims $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot
AIDS breakthrough: 2nd man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Key West bans sale of sunscreens that harm coral reefs
TOP STORIES
Century City mall reopens hours after man with gun scare
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
LAPD ups patrols at mosques, prayer service held after NZ shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in critical condition
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Show More
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Home Depot looking to hire 2k LA-area employees
More TOP STORIES News