California Strong celebrity softball game benefits those affected by disasters, tragedies

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Athletes and celebrities came together for a celebrity softball game to benefit California Strong.The goal of the 2nd annual softball same held at Pepperdine University in Malibu Sunday was to help those in need. All money raised will go towards those affected by major California disasters and other tragedies.To date, 675 grants have been handed out to individual victims.California Strong has raised $2.3 million dollars. Last year's softball game raised $1 million.The game is the brainchild of several athletes who wanted to help following the deadly Borderline shooting and Woolsey fire.They decided a fundraising softball game was a fun way to do some good."It's incredibly meaningful, incredibly impactful. The support we've received from other athletes, actors, actresses, musicians, the community at large has been overwhelming. It's been such a special experience for all of us...we're incredibly grateful for it," said Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and event co-chair.