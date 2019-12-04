Chargers, cheerleaders participate in team's annual shoe giveaway in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Chargers players and Charger Girls cheerleaders on Tuesday took part in the team's annual shoe giveaway in Santa Ana with the athletic apparel store WSS.The Chargers have hosted the event for nearly three decades.This year they helped out students from the Santa Ana Unified School District.At the event, each child was paired with a player or cheerleader who then led them down the aisles in search of the perfect pair of shoes.