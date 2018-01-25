Cheap Dates: 3 Inexpensive L.A. Meal & Activity Pairings For The Weekend

Date 1: South Park/South Central
Make a masterpiece at a cannabis painting class
You've probably heard of wine-and-painting classes, but now that marijuana is legal in California, cannabis has entered the scene as well. At Puff Pass & Paint, you'll work with an instructor to recreate a painting step by step, with all materials provided.
"It isn't about making the perfect piece of art," the company writes of its classes. "It's about being part of an atmosphere that is relaxed, comfortable, open-minded, and allowing yourself to freely create your own original masterpiece." Just be sure to hit the dispensary on your way over: weed is welcomed, but due to licensing, it's strictly BYO for now.
A painting class for two is normally $98, but Groupon is offering it for $70.50, or roughly $35 per person.
Satisfy your munchies at Tire Shop Taqueria
Once you've gotten a little creative (and a little baked), take a stroll over to nearby Tire Shop Taqueria, a popular spot with in-the-know taco lovers. It isn't fancy--the kitchen is just a couple of grills under tents outside the namesake tire shop. But the carne asada tacos on handmade tortillas, assembled at lightning speed from an open grill, are so good that lines can sometimes stretch down the block. Grab a Mexican Coke and a picnic table, and enjoy the buzz.
Date 2: DTLA
Explore music history at the Grammy Museum
The 2018 Grammy Awards air this Sunday night, so why not get ready for the occasion with a trip to LA Live's Grammy Museum? "The 30,000-square-foot museum celebrates music's colorful history with concerts, lectures, and exhibits on genres ranging from classical and jazz to rock and hip-hop," Groupon writes. "In the interactive exhibit space, visitors can peer into musical time capsules with stage outfits that once belonged to Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, and more. Current special exhibits on display celebrate artists ranging from Katy Perry and Michael Jackson to Carlos Vives, John Coltrane, and X."
Tickets to the museum are normally $26, but Groupon is offering them for just $19 each.
Split a pie at Pizza Next Door
DTLA dining typically comes with a high price tag, but this New York-style pizza spot is ideal for diners on a budget--and boasts the best Yelp rating of any pizzeria in the neighborhood. As Next Door explains, the difference starts with the ingredients: "All our pizzas are made fresh on hand-kneaded tossed dough (not pressed like the other guys), with double premium cheese, fresh peak-quality ingredients delivered daily, and fired in our high-temperature ovens."
The most popular pies include the Meat Deluxe, with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian ham, and bacon, and the classic margherita, with red onions and fresh basil. At roughly $16-20 for a 14-inch pie, you'll have enough for leftovers, too.
Date 3: Santa Monica
Catch a classic flick at the Aero Theatre
This old-school theater offers an "ever-rotating schedule of flicks that includes classics and new foreign films fresh off the festival circuit, as well as opportunities to hear filmmakers talk firsthand," according to Groupon. This weekend, they'll be screening two classics: sweeping Russian romance Doctor Zhivago (7:30pm Friday) and desert epic Lawrence of Arabia (7:30pm Saturday).
Tickets are normally $22 for two, but Groupon is offering them for $18.50, which also includes a large popcorn and two large sodas.
Grab Mediterranean eats at Rosemary Grill
After gorging on popcorn and soda at the movies, your thoughts might turn to something a little healthier. Enter this popular Mediterranean spot, known for its top-notch shawarma, falafel, and chicken kebab plates. Settle in at one of the communal tables, order up a plate of hummus and pita or a bowl of lentil soup, and chat about what you just saw on the big screen.
