Check out these secret menu items at Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park

By
ECHO PARK (KABC) -- Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park has three secret menu items that you can find on their Instagram.

The Dogpile is an order of french fries, vegan cheese, two impossible patties, grilled onions and all of their signature sauces.

The Dodgerberry Shake is a blue, soy-based vanilla milkshake with a blueberry puree and berries on top.

Inside the Cherry Orange Ice Cream Float you'll find soy-based vanilla ice cream, cherry soda and orange soda.

Monty's Good Burger

1533 Sunset Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA
90026
