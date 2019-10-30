Community & Events

Check out this spooktacular Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK -- The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park is terrifyingly fun!



In the fictional town of Midnight Falls, hayriders will follow a spooky story line and run into hideous creatures of the night along the way.

Tickets for the LA Haunted Hayride are $35 and running now through November 2nd.
