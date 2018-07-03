COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chino asking residents to report illegal fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

A new ordinance in Chino is encouraging residents to report illegal fireworks. (KABC)

By
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
This Fourth of July, the city of Chino is asking residents to help them police illegal firework activity by snapping a picture or taking video of violators - which could include their neighbors.

It's part of a new ordinance to combat illegal fireworks, but there is a catch.

"The person reporting the crime would not be anonymous. They would possibly have to respond, not only give their name but respond to an administrative hearing if it got to that point," said Lt. Brain Cauble with the Chino Police Department.

That has some residents a bit conflicted about possibly turning in their neighbors.

"I'm not sure. Not sure how I feel about it," said Wendy Gulserian.

The Chino resident isn't sure she'd be comfortable calling police if she saw her neighbor lighting off illegal fireworks.

"What if you made an enemy for the whole year. You want to make sure you are friendly with your neighbors," said Gulserian.

So, if you want to remain neighborly without the conflict there is another option.

"They can put in a regular call for service to let us know there is illegal fireworks in the area. But then what we would have to do is react to that like any other call for service," said Cauble.

Also, responding officers would have to witness the violation.

Violators caught with illegal fireworks face a $1000 fine.

Ryan Toney says he would not call police if he witnessed illegal fireworks. Instead he would be direct.

"I would go talk to my neighbor if it was getting out of control," said Toney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfireworksjuly fourthChinoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News