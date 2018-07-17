If you've never visited Chino Hills, there are a few things you might not know about this Inland Empire town.The city in San Bernardino County has become one of the luckiest in SoCal, selling the largest jackpot ticket in California Lottery history: A whopping $1.6 billion.We love to hike here in SoCal, and in Chino Hills, they have acres and acres of rolling hills with 48 miles of trails.This city is growing fast, but locals are keeping its ranch heritage alive at the McCoy Equestrian Center, and kids love it!And did you know? Chino Hills is home to one of California's oldest golf courses: Los Serranos Country Club, established in 1925.It has also been recognized for great student performance. Twenty-one schools in Chino Valley Unified have been named California distinguished schools.This community is ready for fun with events like summer concerts in the park and plenty of great spots for good times with friends and family.