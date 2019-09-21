Community & Events

Clean Sweep Team: City group removes roughly 50 tons of trash from San Fernando Valley streets

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A group of people dedicated to cleaning the streets across the San Fernando Valley has removed roughly 50 tons of trash in the area since the start of the year.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez recently announced the expansion of the Clean Sweep Team, which aims to help the city's sanitation services with illegal dumping complaints.

The program, which was launched in 2014, now has two full-time employees to stop illegal dumping and pick up large bulky items like couches that are often tossed and left on the street.

"We just have to walk around our city and see that it's an issue and so we just need to make sure we stay on top of it, but we can't do it alone," Martinez said. "We need the public's help. We need everybody to pitch in."

The program covers areas all across council District 6, which includes areas like Panorama City, North Hollywood and Van Nuys.

John Best has been a Van Nuys resident since 1953 and he cleans the same street corner in his neighborhood every day.

"The accumulation of trash in the gutter, on the sidewalk.. .It just, it hurts. I clean up like it's my own house, my own yard. My own property," Best said.

City officials are encouraging the public to call 311 or use the MyLA 311 app to report any illegal dumping.
