Community & Events

Compton, Willowbrook residents getting new source after dealing with 'contaminated' water

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of Compton and Willowbrook will hopefully be able to drink clear water again. That's because the water supply will be piped in from a different source.

Nearly 7,000 customers who live in the old Sativa Water District complained for months about murky brown water with a foul odor coming from their pipes.

The work to get the area clean water has been going on for months as crews clean up the existing infrastructure. Los Angeles County, which now has control of the water district, is taking old wells offline and connecting them to a neighboring water company.

RELATED: State orders dissolution of Sativa Water District, LA County will take over

EMBED More News Videos

The state water board has ordered the dissolution of the Sativa Water District, which has been plagued by reports of murky and smelly tap water in Compton and Willowbrook.



Residents in the area are very excited.

"They are working very hard with the community so that they can have clean water," said resident Elizabeth Hicks.

The brown water was due to manganese from old pipes, but engineers say the system's wells were also part of the problem. They will now take the wells offline and connect to a neighboring water company.

Traces of lingering brown water could still be seen during the transition as crews flush the system out.

"We're taking all types of mitigation measures to try to minimize that," said the project's lead manager, Russ Bryden. "So for example, this deep cleaning, this flushing that's going to occur, we're going to be doing that overnight, when people use the least amount of water so if there any is any disturbance, the hope is that it happens overnight, that we're able to contain it."

Bottled water will be available to residents during the transition.

Officials say the work on the water pipes should be finished by Sept. 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscomptonwillowbrooklos angeles countyhealthwater damagewater
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Compton boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Husband suspects foul play after wife goes missing in Mojave Desert
Man recalls historic phone call to the moon made by President Nixon
1st positive sample of West Nile virus in L.A. County found in Long Beach
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Show More
Family with infant found living in flood control area in Highland
Passenger train service breaks ground in Redlands
A look at the new 2020 Corvette Stingray
Break Room 86, secret '80s-themed bar, is sight to behold
New smart diapers track babies urinating and sleeping patterns
More TOP STORIES News