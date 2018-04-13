COACHELLA

Coachella: Police using drones to patrol festival

Nearly 125,000 people are expected to take part in the festivities this weekend, and police are amping up security. (KABC)

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Coachella is officially kicking off in the desert. The gates at the Empire Polo Club in Indio have opened as the music festival gets underway.

COACHELLA: Everything you need to know about the festival

Nearly 125,000 people are expected to take part in the festivities this weekend, and police are amping up security. Officers will use drones to patrol the festival and keep tactictal tourniquets with them in case of emergency.

As for traffic, you may want to avoid the 10 and 210 freeways Friday as concertgoers arrive, and again on Sunday as people leave the festival.

One traffic death of a person headed to the festival has already been reported.

Coachella's weekend two is next week.
