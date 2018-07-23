Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

'Fatman on Batman' at Scum & Villainy Cantina

'The Idiot Chimney: Beach Bash' at Comedy Central Stage

WorkJuice Improv at The Hayworth Theater

Brent Forrester's 'Comedy Knowledge Drop III' at The Hayworth

Score discounted seats at Hollywood Improv

Jackie Kashian, whose new album "I Am Not The Hero Of This Story," became the number one comedy album on iTunes and Amazon.

Danny Jolles, who plays George on "Crazy Ex-Grilfriend."

And Kristen Carney, co-host of "Loveline with Dr. Drew," the "Adam Carolla Show" and the Ask Women Podcast.

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a geeky podcast recording to snagging discounted seats to the show of your choice.---Catch filmmaker Kevin Smith and writer Marc Bernardin at Scum & Villainy Cantina this Tuesday evening for a live version of their Fatman on Batman podcast. Throughout each comedic episode, Smith and Bernardin discuss the latest and greatest insights for those who speak geek.Tuesday, July 24, 7-10 p.m.Scum & Villainy Cantina, 6377 Hollywood Blvd.$25Also this Tuesday night: Comedic collaborators Gabe Greenspan and Ryan Bowers take to the Comedy Central Stage at the Hudson. The duo offers "fast-paced, hard-hitting sketches to prove to their parents that they're making the most of their Ivy League educations."Tuesday, July 24, 8-9 p.m.Comedy Central Stage at The Hudson, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeThe cast behind the old-timey "radio show" Thrilling Adventure Hour is set to throw out the scripts for an evening of improv this Wednesday at The Hayworth Theater. The night's lineup: Craig Cackowski, Mark Gagliardi, Marc Evan Jackson, Hal Lublin, Annie Savage, Paul F. Tompkins and Little Janet Varney.Wednesday, July 25, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theater, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15Comedy writer turned stand-up comic Brent Forrester take's the stage at The Hayworth Theater this week. Forrester has written for "The Simpsons," "King of The Hill," "Late Night With Conan," "Mr. Show" and "The Office," where he was a director and showrunner in the final season. Join him this Sunday for a series of "manic story-telling blasts" offering insights from his work in the industry.Sunday, July 29, 2-4 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10 in advance; $15 at the doorSnag a set of discounted tickets and pick your own poison at Hollywood Improv. The storied comedy club is currently offering nearly 80 percent off seats for two or four until Sept. 1A few of the comedians on tap this week:Now through Sept. 18162 Melrose Ave., Central LA$20 for two; $38 for four (regularly $92 and $184)