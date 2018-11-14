WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire evacuees receive information at town hall meeting in Thousand Oaks

Evacuated residents whose homes have been affected by the Woolsey Fire gathered in Thousand Oaks for a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Attendees received information regarding things like getting a low-interest loan from FEMA, or where they'll be living for the next year while their home is rebuilt.

Attendees received information regarding things like getting a low-interest loan from FEMA, or where they'll be living for the next year while their home is rebuilt.

Evacuees were still uncertain when they will be able to go home, or what's left for them to go back to.

"Initially it's shock, then you get through that. And once you're over the shock, then the grief," Tandi Kowalski of Calabasas said. "And then the dealing with the task, and that's kind of overwhelming."

For some, the wounds are still fresh.

"I haven't been sleeping, we're all exhausted," Amanda Rucker of Agoura Hills said.

In Bell Canyon, residents returned home Wednesday to see what's left. In many cases, there was not much. Homes on the cul-de-sac on Flintlock Lane were gone.

"Every 10 minutes comes in your mind," Paul Raskin said. "Things that you remember that were in there that you lost that you'll never get back."
