Community & Events

Community mourns fallen Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at memorial service

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A memorial service was held Wednesday morning for the Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The procession for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was held earlier Wednesday, with several viewing points throughout the county.

RELATED: 'We lost a hero': 38-year-old deputy killed, 2 officers injured after ambush in Santa Cruz County, sheriff says

Watch the video above to hear some of what was said by family and friends at the service.

Sgt. Gutzwiller was shot and killed while responding to a report of a suspicious van near Ben Lomond on June 6.

Gutzwiller worked for the sheriff's office since 2006 and is survived by his pregnant wife and young child. Sheriff Jim Hart described him as a courageous, intelligent, sensitive and caring man.

"Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Hart said. "He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta cruzshootingsanta cruz countydeputy involved shootinginvestigationmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 teen killed, 1 hurt in shooting at party in San Bernardino
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged: LIVE
Glendale woman surprised to find Amazon package full of opioids
Riverside County inmate pleaded for help before death, video shows
SoCal family devastated by COVID-19 seeks lung transplant for their mom
VIDEO: Woman drives through crowd of protesters in West Hollywood
FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
Show More
Community leaders request renewed mask order in OC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Teen found hanged to death outside Texas school
California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol
Live updates: COVID-19 briefings from public officials
More TOP STORIES News