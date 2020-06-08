Community & Events

Compton Cowboys trot through South Los Angeles on horses for peace ride

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have drawn demonstrators from all walks of life seeking racial justice, including a group known as the Compton Cowboys.

The group of horse enthusiasts wore their boots and 10-gallon hats during their ride for peace over the weekend.

AIR7 HD captured footage of dozens of riders trotting through South Los Angeles as part of the community's Peace Walk.
