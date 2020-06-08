SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have drawn demonstrators from all walks of life seeking racial justice, including a group known as the Compton Cowboys.
The group of horse enthusiasts wore their boots and 10-gallon hats during their ride for peace over the weekend.
AIR7 HD captured footage of dozens of riders trotting through South Los Angeles as part of the community's Peace Walk.
Compton Cowboys trot through South Los Angeles on horses for peace ride
