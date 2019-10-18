Congress holds historic hearing on proposal to create national Latino history museum

WASHINGTON, DC (KABC) -- Congress held its first ever hearing to create a museum dedicated to the history of Latinos.The proposal to build a Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino has more than 200 co-sponsors and bipartisan support. One of the bill's goals is to help people understand the richness and diversity of the Latino experience in the U.S.This has been in the works since 2004 when former President George W. Bush signed a bill creating a commission to study the idea.Hispanic and Latino people make up the largest ethnic minority in the United States.