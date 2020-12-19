COVID vaccine brings hope to Inglewood hospital staff

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood received a shipment of approximately 1,400 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.The hospital opened a COVID Clinic onsite as soon as the shipment was received and executive staff, members of the medical executive team and affiliated physicians lined up to be the first to get the vaccine in order to demonstrate to other staff members and the community the importance of doing so.Hospital representatives said the vaccine brought hope to the workforce, which is something they said has been absent for the many weeks of the pandemic.Watch the video above to hear from medical staff who received the vaccine.