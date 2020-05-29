David Ono is hosting a virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19 sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association - Los Angeles
Guests include actors George Takei and Tzi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and journalist Dion Lim from our Bay Area sister station KGO-TV.
It all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. We will stream the whole thing live here and on our new apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.
David Ono to host town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19
