Disneyland offering free movie nights for Anaheim residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disneyland Resort is once again offering complimentary screenings of Disney/Pixar films for Anaheim residents to enjoy this summer.
The movie nights take place every Friday through Aug. 3.
Beginning at 7:45 p.m., each of the remaining six movie nights will feature trivia, prizes, popcorn and refreshments while supplies last. Disneyland is encouraging residents to bring lawn chairs and blankets to view the following films:
- Friday, June 29 - Modjeska Park - "Ratatouille"
- Friday, July 6 - Willow Park - "Inside Out"
- Friday, July 13 - Stoddard Park - "Toy Story"
- Friday, July 20 - Eucalyptus Park - "Monsters, Inc."
- Friday, July 27 - Juarez Park - "Up"
- Friday, Aug. 3 - Twila Reid Park - "Cars"
Disney VoluntEARS and a Disneyland Resort Ambassador will be on hand to lead the fun each night.
Residents can visit publicaffairs.disneyland.com for more information.