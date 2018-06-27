COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Disneyland offering free movie nights for Anaheim residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland Resort is once again offering complimentary screenings of Disney/Pixar films for Anaheim residents to enjoy this summer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland Resort is once again offering complimentary screenings of Disney/Pixar films for Anaheim residents to enjoy this summer.

The movie nights take place every Friday through Aug. 3.

Beginning at 7:45 p.m., each of the remaining six movie nights will feature trivia, prizes, popcorn and refreshments while supplies last. Disneyland is encouraging residents to bring lawn chairs and blankets to view the following films:

  • Friday, June 29 - Modjeska Park - "Ratatouille"

  • Friday, July 6 - Willow Park - "Inside Out"

  • Friday, July 13 - Stoddard Park - "Toy Story"

  • Friday, July 20 - Eucalyptus Park - "Monsters, Inc."

  • Friday, July 27 - Juarez Park - "Up"

  • Friday, Aug. 3 - Twila Reid Park - "Cars"

Disney VoluntEARS and a Disneyland Resort Ambassador will be on hand to lead the fun each night.

Residents can visit publicaffairs.disneyland.com for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdisneylandmoviesfree stuffsummer funpixardisneyAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News