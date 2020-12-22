Disneyland Resort teams up with nonprofits to assist struggling families in drive-thru event

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Power of One Foundation has teamed up with the Disneyland Resort to spread the magic and help distribute food and other essential items to struggling families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OC Food Bank and other nonprofits also teamed up with the foundation and helped with the drive-thru event on Monday in Anaheim.
A mother of four at the event describes the current circumstances as devastating, but is deeply moved with the assistance provided by the organizations.
One Disney cast member says the end of the year marks her last day of employment with the company and this will help cover what she can't afford.
"It's what I'm gonna miss the most is all of the friends that I've made working at Disneyland, that's the difficult part," says Disney cast member Janet Richardson.
Emotionally, she's happy to interact with some of her co-workers.
"Our parks are closed, we haven't been making the magic in there with the guests, so right now we're able to connect with people in the community still and bring some of that Disney magic in some way," says Rebecca Moss, a Disney cast member volunteer.
The foundation estimates Monday's event will help feed 50,000 people.
Andre Roberson, Executive Director of Power of One Foundation, says the community makes it obvious- they are grateful for those who care.
"There's some people that come through our lines crying, there's some families that come through with their kids that take the time to make personal signs saying thank you and that warms your heart," he says.
