Dodger players, L.A. mayor visit Skid Row Learning Center as part of effort to help homeless children

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are teaming up with Smart & Final and the Getty House Foundation to fight childhood hunger with a program dubbed the Home Plate Project.Infielder David Freese and pitcher Joe Kelly joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday for a visit to the Skid Row Learning Center.The players signed Dodger gear for the young students and distributed $50 Smart & Final gift cards to them.With the support of Major League Baseball and School on Wheels, the Home Plate Project will provide the gift cards to 650 children whose families are experiencing homelessness.