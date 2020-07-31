Dodgers deliver thousands of meals to Inglewood and Hawthorne communities

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to help with community needs by delivering thousands of meals to local families.Partnering with nonprofit Helping Hands Community, this week the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation delivered over 22,000 meals to the homes of families in Inglewood and Hawthorne."We have volunteer drivers here today that are picking up the food boxes which include one dairy box and one fruit and veggie box," Director of Youth Programs Tiffany Rubin said. "They are actually dropping them off to the homes of these Dodgers RBI families."After putting out an assessment to families in the Dodgers RBI youth program, organizers realized a big need was food services. Rubin said they did a series of drive-thru events in June, but wanted to make sure the families who weren't able to attend could also get help."For me as a parent, I really don't like to be out in the in the stores for safety purposes," parent and volunteer coach Gabriela Zubia said. "This is an amazing thing for us that are trying to stay safe and healthy."Normally around this time the RBI program would be out on the field, but with the ongoing pandemic they've transitioned to virtual programming and responding to the needs of the community."It's a free registration," Rubin said. "So, if parents are still looking for things for their kids to do, Dodgers RBI would be great for them."Volunteer drivers and uber drivers delivered food boxes directly to the homes of 400 families in Inglewood and 100 families in Hawthorne."We are trying to do what we can to make sure that the community has what they need during these tough times," Rubin said. "So, food distributions have been a pivot for us, but it's a must to these communities."