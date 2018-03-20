Construction began Monday on a pair of new baseball fields at Rimgrove Park in La Puente as part of a program by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.Nearly half a million dollars is being invested into the construction of the "Dodgers Dreamfields."The La Puente fields are the 48th and 49th fields built or refurbished under the Dodgers Dreamfields program.The project includes the fields, a scoreboard, batting cage, dugout roofs and more.Construction is expected to take 10-12 weeks.