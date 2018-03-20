COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dodgers Foundation begins construction on baseball fields in La Puente

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bringing two baseball fields to La Puente as part of its program that builds and refurbishes facilities in underserved communities. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Construction began Monday on a pair of new baseball fields at Rimgrove Park in La Puente as part of a program by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Nearly half a million dollars is being invested into the construction of the "Dodgers Dreamfields."

The La Puente fields are the 48th and 49th fields built or refurbished under the Dodgers Dreamfields program.

The project includes the fields, a scoreboard, batting cage, dugout roofs and more.

Construction is expected to take 10-12 weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbaseballLos Angeles DodgerssportsLa PuenteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News