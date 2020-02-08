Community & Events

Downey high school holds memorial assembly to help students cope with grief

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Lakers jerseys, hugs and tears. This was the emotional scene at a memorial assembly at Warren High School in Downey following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The goal of the assembly was to help students cope with grief after not only the tragedy involving Bryant, but also the death of school staff members. Since the beginning of the school year, a school custodian and a baseball coach have passed away. A school teacher also lost a spouse, and three other teachers lost a parent.

Capt. David Katz with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team, one of the first responders on scene the day of the helicopter crash, spoke to the students.

"I hope that by having me here gives them some connection to the incident itself," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowneylos angeles countycommunity journalistlos angeles lakershigh schoolkobe bryantin the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
LeBron and Kobe dunking twins in stunning IG vid
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Venice
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Judge holds off dismissing charges against OC doctor and girlfriend
OC couple accused of drugging, raping women break their silence
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Show More
High-speed pursuit suspect escapes police in taxi
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
1 dead, 6 injured in fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills due to hazmat situation
More TOP STORIES News