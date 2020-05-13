Community & Events

Dr. Dre, Jimmy lovine donate to help feed families in Compton

Dr. Dre and Jimmy lovine are lending a helping hand to families in Compton with a donation to a relief fund that aids the city's most vulnerable.
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Dr. Dre and Jimmy lovine are helping feed families in Compton.

The two made the donation through the Compton United Relief Fund, which was created by the city to gather donations to fund COVID-19 relief.

Los Angeles area restaurant chain "Everytable" will hand out 500 free meals each day starting at 10 a.m.

There is enough to keep the free meal program running until June 16 for the people of Compton. The relief fund was set up to be an emergency meal service for the city's most vulnerable.

