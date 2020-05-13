Dr. Dre, Jimmy lovine donate to help feed families in Compton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6176596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chef Jose Andres' nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, is not only serving meals to 7,000 seniors in Long Beach a week, but also providing jobs at local restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6109097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The actor and Los Angeles native never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Dr. Dre and Jimmy lovine are helping feed families in Compton.The two made the donation through the Compton United Relief Fund, which was created by the city to gather donations to fund COVID-19 relief.Los Angeles area restaurant chain "Everytable" will hand out 500 free meals each day starting at 10 a.m.There is enough to keep the free meal program running until June 16 for the people of Compton. The relief fund was set up to be an emergency meal service for the city's most vulnerable.Looking for more information?