LGBTQ Pride

Drag Queen Etiquette: A quick list of things you need to know before your next drag show

Drag is becoming more and more popular, with events like drag queen bingo, drag queen story hour and countless drag shows entertaining audiences across the globe.

The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race have a quick list of things you need to know before your next drag show.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Raja, Pandora Boxx, Eureka, Alaska, Latrice Royale, Aqueria, Detox, Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Trixie Mattel, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Willam and Trinity the Tuck offer their guidance and advice.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7pride.
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtqgaylgbtq prideparadeentertainmentcommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
AIDS Monument celebrates 25th Anniversary
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
World Pride NYC culminates month of Stonewall commemorations
Millions convene in New York City to celebrate WorldPride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News