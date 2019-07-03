Donation Yoga: East Hollywood yoga instructor gives back by offering 'pay what you can' classes

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Every Friday morning, yoga instructor Lauren Peterson teaches donation yoga at Barnsdall Art Park.She has been teaching yoga classes in Malibu for 27 years. But, when she moved to East Hollywood 5 years ago, she wanted to do something to give back to the community."For some people they come here because it's more affordable but honestly for most people it's just nice to do it outside and we're a very user-friendly class," she said. "People feel welcome here."Donations run on a 'pay what you can if you can' basis."I have people who some weeks will give $20 and then maybe they'll give one dollar you know and it all balances out," said Peterson.She never wants people to feel like they can't attend her morning sessions if they can't donate a lot."I volunteer at a church that gives out two hot meals a day and I let people know about the class there so we have a few people who are homeless come up here and do it. They can't pay but that's OK," she said.If you're looking to try out Peterson's class, you can find her every Friday morning at the top of Barnsdall Art Park at 8:00 a.m.