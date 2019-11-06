CENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY: East LA alum celebrates 100th birthday at former high school

EAST LOS ANGELES -- Reaching your centennial birthday is a milestone. For Laura Encinas, who will turn 100 years old on December 5, 2019, she celebrated the special occasion at her former high school, Garfield High School.About a month before the big day, the school community at Garfield High in East Los Angeles prepared a unique day for Encinas with a full agenda.Encinas arrived at the entrance of the school with her family where she was greeted by school officials and JROTC students with a red-carpet welcome.She then hopped on a school golf cart for a campus tour.Along the way, Encinas made a stop at the school's quad where students and the school band surprised her with a birthday serenade.Part of the Encina's 100th birthday itinerary included a walk down the hallways where she visited classrooms."What was your greatest memory here at Garfield," a student asked Encinas."Flirting," Encinas responded as the class laughed with her.Following the classroom visits, Encinas ended her day at the school auditorium with a special serenade by the student mariachi group, a special presentation and a Q&A with the students.Encinas shared the most memorable moment of her life and her secret to longevity.