East LA celebrates 73rd Mexican Independence Day parade

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 73rd East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival happened Sunday.It's the nation's largest and oldest Latin parade.Over 30,000 people attend the celebration each year in the heart of East L.A., organizers say.This year's parade theme is "International Year of Indigenous Languages - Encounter of Two Worlds".Boxer & World Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. was the grand marshall.The festivity is spearheaded by the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico.Since its inception in 1931, Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico has stood as one of the pillars of the Mexican-American community in Los Angeles, organizers say.ABC7 is proud to broadcast the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day parade.