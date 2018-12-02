Thousands of people lined Whittier Boulevard to watch the East Los Angeles Christmas parade.Actor Danny Trejo was among the local personalities kicking off the event. Radio DJ Big Boy served as the grand marshal.The parade include a procession of marching bands, classic cars, equestrian units and folklorico groups.The event is one of the largest and longest running Christmas parades in the Latino community.It ran for 35 years, before going on hiatus in 2009 - until returning in 2016.More than 90,000 people attended last year.