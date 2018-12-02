COMMUNITY & EVENTS

East LA holds annual Christmas parade with help from Danny Trejo

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Danny Trejo was among the personalities participating in the East Los Angeles Christmas parade.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of people lined Whittier Boulevard to watch the East Los Angeles Christmas parade.

Actor Danny Trejo was among the local personalities kicking off the event. Radio DJ Big Boy served as the grand marshal.

The parade include a procession of marching bands, classic cars, equestrian units and folklorico groups.

The event is one of the largest and longest running Christmas parades in the Latino community.

It ran for 35 years, before going on hiatus in 2009 - until returning in 2016.

More than 90,000 people attended last year.
Related Topics:
community-eventschristmasChristmas ParadeEast Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018
Christmas wonderland comes to Torrance
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Fire and Law Tribute Days
Simi Valley's Skatelab set to shut down
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
1 person fatally shot at Hollywood Walgreens
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
San Bernardino marks anniversary of terror attack
Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win
Rams are back-to-back NFC West champs after 30-16 win over Lions
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
Show More
Man dies after being dragged by his vehicle in Lawndale
SoCal honors lives lost on World AIDS Day
Schiff: House Intel Committee will provide transcripts to Mueller
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Waffle House hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade
More News