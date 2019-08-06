East L.A. on edge following ICE raids and shooting targeting El Paso Hispanics

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid recent ICE raids, East L.A. residents are now on edge following the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas targeting Hispanics over the weekend."I'm concerned for my entire Hispanic community. Not only for them but for me, for people who are in wheelchairs," said Gabriela Maravilla. "Because you know, we can't run, we can't walk like any other person."Maravilla, 20, a resident of East Los Angeles says she fears for her life more because she's in a wheelchair."If somebody comes out with a gun, or with a knife threatening people, especially in East L.A. look at where we are, we don't have nobody to help us."Hervey Villegas, 21, whose family is from Chihuahua, Mexico says the recent mass shooting is tragic news to see."It breaks my heart knowing that there is people out there, people in my Hispanic community who are still suffering through this," said Villegas. "This white supremacy and just gun violence in general, it doesn't stop."Residents like Villegas were already on edge because of the recent ICE raids."It's something that I also fear for...for my mom as well," Villegas said. "There are a lot of families who have lost their parents.""From the bottom of my heart it just makes me really, really sad to know that people are especially after the Mexican community because it's not right," said Maravilla.