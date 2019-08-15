Community & Events

Echo Park residents urge city officials to save recreation area for at-risk youth

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Echo Park residents and a community group urged officials not to replace a recreation area with an affordable housing project during a demonstration outside Los Angeles City Hall Wednesday.

The playground was supposed to be replaced by an affordable housing project, but now that plan is coming under fire.

The residents say that the playground for at-risk youth holds greater significance to the community.

"El Centro is not against affordable housing. We just want to make sure we save our playgrounds for our youth," said Fernando Chacon, program director of El Centro Del Pueblo.

The playground is on a city-owned lot operated by El Centro Del Pueblo, which services at-risk youth.

Some of the kids spoke during a Wednesday morning city council meeting.

"This playground is not just benches and grass. It is where I grew up, my second home. If you tear it down, you're tearing down my second home," said one young girl at the meeting.

L.A. school board member Jackie Goldberg was on the city council several years ago when the playground was built and says it should be saved.

She said it has provided safety for young people in the community and has helped people get out of gangs.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, who represents the area, says the lot that serves as a playground is underutilized. He also said the housing project includes recreational space.

"It has the zoning that could accommodate up to 100 units of permanent supportive housing for the homeless and incorporate the uses that El Centro Del Pueblo currently takes advantage of recreationally outdoors," O'Farrell said.

Leaders of El Centro Del Pueblo say the housing project could be built on a city-owned parking lot across the street, but city officials say that's not possible.

O'Farrell said he's open to meeting with officials at El Centro Del Pueblo to discuss their suggestions and concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsecho parklos angeleslos angeles countychildrenprotesthousing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in NoHo
2 killed, 1 wounded in South L.A. shooting
Advocates want right to counsel for LA tenants facing eviction
VIDEO: Culver City police save boy from choking
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman in South L.A.
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Show More
2 LA women back home after witnessing Hong Kong protests
Suspect released even after video shows SF attack
4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say
Jurupa Valley Louis Robidoux Nature Center to reopen
Certain supplements, medications can make you more sensitive to sun
More TOP STORIES News