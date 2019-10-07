Community & Events

El Segundo lifeguard tower turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

By Cheryl L. Diano
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- El Segundo Beach has one lifeguard tower, and now that tower has been painted pink.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, volunteers came together on Saturday, October 5 with paint brushes in hand and helped transform Tower 60.

Approximately 12% of women in the United States, or 1 in 8, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to breastcancer.org.

"It will be an opportunity to raise awareness about early warning signs of breast cancer as well as raise up the stories of people and families who have been affected by this terrible disease," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents El Segundo, in a statement.

The tower will remain pink through the month of October, thanks to sponsorships from Behr Paint and Tower 60.Foundation.
