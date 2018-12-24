Some special Santa's helpers were very busy, helping make 88-year-old Navy veteran Charlie Dodd's Christmas brighter.They baked cookies, made eggnog, sang carols -- and they even brought a special surprise: a very patriotic Christmas tree.Nia Garcia, who is with Synergy Home Care, led the effort of the "Elder Elves." Synergy has a partnership with the Veteran's Administration, and this Elder Elves program is part of that."Since you served our country and we're just so grateful to you, and so we wanted to decorate (this tree) in red, white and blue as a thank you," Garcia told Dodd.The tree they brought stands in Dodd's living room, adorned with red and blue Christmas ornaments, with an American flag flying high on top as well.Dodd served aboard the USS Saint Paul during the Korean War. He's modest about his service, but witnessed some close calls.Dodd's daughter Beth Halbrook says they've been a godsend and really helped boost his mood. They help him with medications and help at mealtime. She says he's definitely had a better outlook since they've been checking in on him.