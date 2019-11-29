Everything you need to know about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets is known for having the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree. But what else do you know about the tree? Test your knowledge below.
The Christmas tree is____.
A. more than twice as tall as the Hollywood sign
B. 5 inches taller than the Rockefeller Christmas tree
C. twice as tall as the Disneyland castle
The tree comes from the____National Forest in California.
A. Six Rivers
B. Shasta-Trinity
C. Sierra
It is a ____ tree.
A. Douglas-fir
B. Noble-fir
C. White-fir
The tree is cut down in ____.
A. November
B. September
C. October
It takes about ____ to decorate the tree.
A. 3 weeks
B. 5 days
C. A month
The tree is lit with more than ____ lights.
A. 32,000
B. 18,000
C. 10,000
The tree is ____ tall.
A. 90 feet
B. 133 feet
C. 115 feet
