Everything you need to know about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree

By
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets is known for having the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree. But what else do you know about the tree? Test your knowledge below.

The Christmas tree is____.
A. more than twice as tall as the Hollywood sign
B. 5 inches taller than the Rockefeller Christmas tree
C. twice as tall as the Disneyland castle

The tree comes from the____National Forest in California.
A. Six Rivers
B. Shasta-Trinity
C. Sierra

It is a ____ tree.
A. Douglas-fir
B. Noble-fir

C. White-fir
The tree is cut down in ____.
A. November
B. September
C. October

It takes about ____ to decorate the tree.
A. 3 weeks
B. 5 days
C. A month

The tree is lit with more than ____ lights.
A. 32,000
B. 18,000
C. 10,000

The tree is ____ tall.
A. 90 feet
B. 133 feet
C. 115 feet

Watch the video above to see how many answers you got right!
