Everything you need to know about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets is known for having the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree. But what else do you know about the tree? Test your knowledge below.The Christmas tree is____.A. more than twice as tall as the Hollywood signB. 5 inches taller than the Rockefeller Christmas treeC. twice as tall as the Disneyland castleThe tree comes from the____National Forest in California.A. Six RiversB. Shasta-TrinityC. SierraIt is a ____ tree.A. Douglas-firB. Noble-firC. White-firThe tree is cut down in ____.A. NovemberB. SeptemberC. OctoberIt takes about ____ to decorate the tree.A. 3 weeksB. 5 daysC. A monthThe tree is lit with more than ____ lights.A. 32,000B. 18,000C. 10,000The tree is ____ tall.A. 90 feetB. 133 feetC. 115 feetWatch the video above to see how many answers you got right!