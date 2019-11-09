FAA announces change to controversial flight path over Lake Arrowhead

A controversial new flight path for commercial planes soaring over Lake Arrowhead will soon be adjusted after several noise complaints made by the community."I was elated," said resident David Caine. "This is a huge accomplishment."Caine was one of multiple residents to file complaints over the past couple of years. The FAA originally changed a decades-old flight path in April 2017 as part of its Southern California Metroplex Project."They're looking at what's going to save fuel, and what's going to give them the fastest descents," said Matthew Kallis, president of Friends of Lake Arrowhead Mountain Communities. "It's basically advantageous for the airlines and the constituents on that side, with no consideration for pollution, noise and otherwise for the community underneath."Kallis said the flight path change in 2017 meant many planes would fly directly over Lake Arrowhead, only about 2,500 feet above the homes."I would say there's about 30 or 40 planes per day flying directly overhead."But after the community engaged the help of a lawyer and several elected leaders, the FAA recently announced it would push the new flight path back toward the east to a path similar to the old one."It's going back to almost the same route that it was before," said San Bernardino Co. 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford, who said they accomplished the change without having to file a lawsuit."We didn't want the expense of going to court, they didn't want the hassle or delays of going to court, so they really were quite the partner in solving this problem."The adjusted path is expected to be implemented on Dec. 5.