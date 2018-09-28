COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fair on Richmond brings food and shopping to streets of El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
An estimated 15,000 people strolled downtown El Segundo at the 43rd Fair on Richmond.


The city shuts down Richmond Street and Grand Avenue for nine blocks of shopping and fun. More than 120 vendors set up shop bringing unique and handmade items to the fair.

Handcrafted home accessories, bags, quilts, jewelry, clothing and original artwork were among the items for sale. Local downtown businesses also offered deals.

There was a beer garden with live music, and a kids zone with rides and games. The fair also offered a wide variety of food options.

The fair is a fundraiser for the El Segundo Kiwanis Club. The event raises money for the children of El Segundo including schools, scholarships and social events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseventsEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate'
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
Sherman Oaks residents voice concern over homeless housing plan
ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
OC store worker burned after man throws bucket of acid on him
Kavanuagh, Ford testify before Senate committee
Art installation lights up Disney Concert Hall to kick off LA Phil's centennial season
Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim Thomas Day
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Rams jump to 4-0, outgun the Vikings in 38-31 shootout
Van Nuys company VNTANA can turn you into a hologram
Show More
OC judge rules California's 'sanctuary state' law unconstitutional
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Corona family warns of violent home-invasion suspects
Man convicted of driving Bird scooter drunk, striking pedestrian in West LA
More News