Fair on Richmond brings food and shopping to streets of El Segundo

An estimated 15,000 people strolled downtown El Segundo at the 43rd Fair on Richmond.The city shuts down Richmond Street and Grand Avenue for nine blocks of shopping and fun. More than 120 vendors set up shop bringing unique and handmade items to the fair.Handcrafted home accessories, bags, quilts, jewelry, clothing and original artwork were among the items for sale. Local downtown businesses also offered deals.There was a beer garden with live music, and a kids zone with rides and games. The fair also offered a wide variety of food options.The fair is a fundraiser for the El Segundo Kiwanis Club. The event raises money for the children of El Segundo including schools, scholarships and social events.